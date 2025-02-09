Former Dodgers All-Star, World Series Champ Predicted to Sign With NL West Rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers former All-Star, World Series champion, and fan favorite is linked to a divisional rival.
The L.A. offseason has been full of dominant moves, further proving to the baseball world why they not only were crowned champions in 2024, but will continue to be contenders for years to come, but the sad reality is there isn't room on the roster for every single player, regardless of resume.
That reality is hopefully less tragic when fans see the kind of talent that was brought in this offseason.
Cy Young award winners, international phenoms, bats, arms, and even retaining core pieces that helped lift the eighth World Series trophy in franchise history were just some of the moves the Dodgers made since October.
Even Dodger Stadium is improving with massive renovations underway.
A former pitcher that was integral on the way to the 2020 title has been predicted to land with the Arizona Diamondbacks, per The Athletic's Chad Jennings.
Kenley Jansen was a Dodger for 12 seasons, including three All-Star nods and three World Series appearances. After a season with the Atlanta Braves, Jansen then went to the Boston Red Sox to earn another All-Star selection in 2023.
The move to Phoenix makes a lot of sense given their current bullpen, and would even position the longtime Dodger to enter historic company potentially.
Jansen is 31 saves away to tie Lee Smith, who has 478, for the third-most saves in MLB history. The great Mariano Rivera holds the all-time record with 652, and second place is another legend in Trevor Hoffman with 601.
Jansen had another productive year in 2024 pitching 54.2 innings in 54 appearances. This got the closer his lowest ERA since 2021 finishing the campaign with a 3.29 mark, 62 strikeouts to only 20 walks, and 27 total saves.
A reunion with Los Angeles would certainly be welcomed by longtime fans, but at 37 years old, plus the kind of bullpen the Dodgers have currently constructed, a second stint in L.A. is extremely unlikely.
