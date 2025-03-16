Dodgers World Series Pitcher Joins NL West Rival in Free Agent Move
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with former Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen, as confirmed by the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces, via social media.
Feyereisen had four stints with the big league club last season. He even made the Opening Day roster for the Dodgers' series against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea.
In three of his four appearances with the Dodgers, he pitched just once and gave up at least three runs in each outing, allowing a total of 10 runs on 11 hits and recording only 10 outs.
Because he appeared in at least one game for the Dodgers last season, Feyereisen is considered a World Series champion.
After undergoing shoulder surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2023 season, Feyereisen finished the 2024 season 0-1 with an 8.18 earned run average and converted his lone save opportunity. He struck out nine batters, walked five, and hit one with a pitch.
With over three years of service time, Feyereisen had the option to reject the outright assignment to the minors, but he chose to accept and finished the season in Triple-A. While with Oklahoma City, he posted a 5.48 ERA in 33 appearances, recording 33 strikeouts and issuing 13 walks across 42.2 innings.
More news: 2 Dodgers Hitting Prospects Predicted to Have Major Breakouts in 2025
Feyereisen was acquired by the Dodgers in a December 2022 trade with the Rays.
The right-hander didn’t make his big league debut until the shortened 2020 season, where he made six relief appearances for the Brewers. Though his first taste of the majors was brief, Feyereisen’s real opportunity came in 2021 when he made a bigger impact with Milwaukee. He posted a solid 3.26 ERA over 19.1 innings early in the year but was traded to the Rays in May, alongside Drew Rasmussen, in the deal that brought Willy Adames to the Brewers.
In Tampa Bay, Feyereisen found another gear, posting a 2.45 ERA across 36.2 innings and finishing the season with a 2.73 ERA in 55 innings. Despite those impressive numbers, his peripherals weren’t ideal, as he posted a 4.21 FIP due to a high 14.1 percent walk rate.
More news: Dodgers Insider Predicts Roki Sasaki Will Become One of NL's Best Pitchers in 2025
However, in 2022, Feyereisen took his game to the next level.
Feyereisen started the season with an incredible 24.1 scoreless inning streak, slashing his walk rate to 5.8 percent while striking out 29.1 percent of batters. His FIP during that stretch was an impressive 1.67, and his SIERA stood at 2.93.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.