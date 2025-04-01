Former Dodgers, Cardinals All-Star Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
Former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher, 13-year veteran, and Major League Baseball champion pitcher Lance Lynn has announced his retirement on his wife's podcast Monday evening.
The two-time All-Star only played 12 games in a Dodgers uniform, but has pitched over 2,000 innings over the course of his career.
Making his debut in June of 2011 at just 24 years old, Lynn would later pitch in five World Series games that same season out of relief. He helped the St. Louis Cardinals win a Game 7 thriller over the Texas Rangers.
After seven seasons and an All-Star nod in 2012 on the Cardinals, he started the 2018 campaign as a member of the Minnesota Twins. He was then dealt to the New York Yankees midseason.
A season later, 2019 marked the beginning of a two-year stint with the Texas Rangers. Those two seasons saw Lynn finish in fifth and sixth place, respectively, in Cy Young voting.
Next, 2021 began a two and a half year stint on the Chicago White Sox that saw another All-Star selection that season and a third place Cy Young finish.
His Dodgers debut came in the middle of the 2023 sesaon and featured 11 regular season games and an ERA of 4.36. His sole postseason experience in L.A. was less than ideal as he only lasted 2.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS.
He gave up six hits, four of which were home runs.
Finally, Lynn returned to the Cardinals and finished his career where he started it in 2024. He leaves the game of baseball with a career record of 143-99, an ERA of 3.74, 2015 strikeouts, 704 walks, and 2006.1 innings pitched.
