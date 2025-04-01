Inside The Dodgers

Former Padres Veteran Accuses Dodgers' Roki Sasaki of Cheating in Dodger Stadium Debut

Gabe Smallson

Mar 19, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, JPN; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) walks back to the dugout in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during the Tokyo Series at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the highly-coveted Roki Sasaki sweepstakes this offseason, but his first two major league starts have been worrisome.

A former member of the San Diego Padres and 13-year MLB veteran Eric Hosmer made a unique, albeit unpopular, observation when Sasaki was pulled after just 1.2 innings in his Dodger Stadium debut.

Hosmer took to the internet to remark on the 23-year-old phenom being pulled and insinuated that he had a banned substance on his hand to better grip the ball.

After 61 pitches and two earned runs, Sasaki didn't appear to have an advantage. The rookie also allowed four walks and three hits in that time.

Although L.A. was down 2-1 when Sasaki was pulled, the Dodgers were still able to win the game, 7-3.

As for Hosmer, he didn't stop at his remarks on the pitcher as he also called the validity of the MLB umpires into question when doing their routine checks for foreign substances, which they obviously did on Sasaki after he walked off the field right after his start.

A foreign substance ban is an automatic 10-game suspension which is able to be appealed.

With a young player looking to make a name for himself on a new team and aspirations to be the greatest this sport has ever seen, it appears unlikely that Sasaki would try and cheat the game, let alone in his first start in North America. It also would have been caught by the umpires who checked his hands, hat, and glove.

Hosmer played seven seasons as a member of the Kansas City Royals. He won four Gold Glove awards, a Silver Slugger award, and an All-Star honor in that span. He then made his way to the rival San Diego Padres for a little over four seasons before being dealt to the Boston Red Sox.

After finishing out 2022 in Boston, Hosmer finished his career in Chicago as a member of the Cubs for 31 games the following season.

He left the game of baseball with a career batting average of .276, 198 home runs, and 893 RBIs.

GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

