Dodgers Would Land 2-Time All-Star Reliever in Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been significantly affected by injuries on both sides of the ball; however, their pitching staff has suffered a greater number of injuries, which may necessitate a move for another arm.
A potential name that Los Angeles could consider is Gregory Soto, a left-handed reliever for the Baltimore Orioles, who would be somewhat of a reclamation project, which the organization tends to pursue for the bullpen.
Soto is anticipated to become a free agent after this season, making it relatively affordable and low-risk for the Dodgers to acquire him.
He is also just 30 years old and is a power pitcher whose fastball averages in the high 90s, which should provide pitching coach Mark Prior with an enticing arm to develop.
In 2025, Soto has a 4.30 ERA, with 9.82 strikeouts per nine innings and 4.30 walks per nine innings. Those numbers are not impressive, indicating that Soto has ample room to improve.
During 2021 and 2022, Soto had an ERA of about 3.30, which were his career-best years in terms of earned runs, indicating his potential if he can rediscover his form.
His expected ERA this season is 3.88, indicating that he could already be trending upwards.
The Dodgers have starters Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, and Blake Snell recovering, with Shohei Ohtani also not pitching until after the All-Star break.
The bullpen also has several players sidelined due to injuries, the latest being Kirby Yates who left Saturday's 11-9 loss to the Angels with hamstring tightness.
The combination of injuries and untapped potential could provide the Dodgers with all the motivation needed to pursue Soto, who would be an exciting addition to the team, considering all the success they have had with promising pitchers who have gone through an underwhelming period in their careers.
