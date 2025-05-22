Dodgers Would Land Paul Skenes in Wild 4-Player Blockbuster Trade Idea
Amid the pitching struggles for the Los Angeles Dodgers, one can't help but look to a Southern California-born ace who has been tearing up the league.
Paul Skenes, the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year award winner, is off to another dominant campaign with a 2.44 ERA over 10 starts. Bleacher Report insider Zachary D. Rymer theorized a blockbuster trade that would make the right-hander a Dodger, but for a costly price.
In Rymer's trade prediction, the Dodgers get another ace to add to the pitching roster, but give up their current No. 1 overall prospect in outfielder Josue De Paula, former No.1 overall prospect (before recently calling him up) in catcher Dalton Rushing and No. 4 overall prospect in infielder Alex Freeland.
Once the currently three Dodgers starters return from the injured list, the starting rotation would be otherworldly. As for Pittsburgh, they get MLB's No. 15 overall prospect in Rushing and No. 33 overall in De Paula, while Freeland (No. 48) is batting .274 in Triple-A this season.
Not to mention, the Pirates have the top pitching prospect in MiLB in right-hander Bubba Chandler. The 22-year-old is posting a 2.17 ERA in Triple-A this season.
Potential drawbacks from this trade for L.A. are obvious given the sudden departure of three top prospects. The Dodgers have proven over the last two decades how surgical their development can be, however, while it isn't always the top names that are the ones to make it to The Show.
Rushing has also recently taken up a much bigger role with the team after designating veteran catcher Austin Barnes for assignment. There would then be a need to fill the backup catcher role resulting from the would-be trade, in addition to replenishing the farm.
At the end of the day, a talent like Skenes at his age doesn't come around very often. If this deal or one similar to this presented itself, the Dodgers would likely not want to picture the consequences if they didn't pull the trigger.
