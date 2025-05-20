Inside The Dodgers

Former Dodgers Star Walker Buehler Ejected From Red Sox vs Mets in Wild Scene

Gabe Smallson

May 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler (0) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Walker Buehler has been ejected during the third inning of his first start with the Boston Red Sox since being activated off the IL Tuesday for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook.

Buehler was seen arguing with the umpire, and after being told to stop, appeared to say something else, leading to the ejection. This led manager Alex Cora to run onto the diamond and express his discontent as well, leading to the skipper getting his money's worth after being thrown out.

This is the right-hander's second-career ejection, and second against the New York Mets in his career. His first came in August 2021 with the Dodgers.

In that 2021 ejection, Buehler was given an identical punishment to the familiar crime of arguing with the umpire for just a little too long. After walking back to the dugout in the middle of the eighth inning, the All-Star shared extended pleasantries with umpire Nestor Ceja.

He shared an incredibly mature response postgame, taking accountability and acknowledging the position both he and the umpire are in.

“Just trying to be competitive and thinking that I’m making pitches that I haven’t looked at but probably are balls,” Buehler said then. “Just a little bit frustrating there at the end. He told me to stop and I didn’t stop so I get what he did. That’s his job.” 

As for Tuesday's ejection, Buehler was perhaps a little too excited to be back on the mound after being away since April 26.

Cora, on the other hand, was defending the former Dodger to a point where first base umpire Laz Diaz had to separate his continued yelling towards Estabrook before heading to the dugout. As one may expect, the ejected manager was met with cheers from Red Sox fans on his way out.

