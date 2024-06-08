Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto On Facing Yankees: 'Just a Normal Game'
When the Dodgers signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year $325 million contract, they were investing in the present and future. The Dodgers hoped the three-time Sawamura award winner could come over and be an above-average pitcher now. With time, however, they expect him to be an ace.
On Friday night in the Bronx, Yamamoto got his first test at being an ace as the Dodgers faced off against the New York Yankees - albeit without Juan Soto. Yamamoto took the mound in a hostile environment, stared down the team with the best record in baseball, with the best offense in baseball, and dominated.
The 25-year-old rookie twirled a gem pitching seven shutout innings, allowing only two hits, not surrendering a run, and striking out seven Yankee batters. He was every bit of the ace the Dodgers could have hoped for when they signed him.
After his electric performance, Yamamoto downplayed the atmosphere in his post-game interview,
"The Yankees are a great team, and I appreciate their interest in me during the negotiation, like with some of the teams I negotiated with and had a meeting with. All the teams were great, and I appreciate them equally. But when I face them, it's just a normal game."
It's hard to believe this was just a "normal game" as Yamamoto put it. On the Yankees' side, they might feel scorned as he chose the West Coast over pinstripes during his free agency. This would reasonably lead to some added motivation to tee off against the right-hander.
For Yamamoto, this was the biggest stage he's experienced since game six of the Japan Series in 2023 - the NPB equivalent of the World Series. No one would blame him if there was some added adrenaline during this game.
The radar gun also hints at some increased emotion for the young pitcher. Before Friday night, Yamamoto had thrown just three pitches at 97mph or harder. Against the Yankees, the radar gun clocked 29 such pitches.
Perhaps this was just another game for Yamamoto, or perhaps he's just being modest after dominating one of the best lineups in baseball. Whatever the case might be, the Dodgers could not have hoped for better from their rookie pitcher.