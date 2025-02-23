Dodgers Injured Pitcher Provides Exciting Update on Health
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips gave a positive update on his road to recovery. The right-hander sustained a tear in his subscapularis that prevented him from pitching in the 2024 World Series.
"Physically, right now, I feel 100 percent," Phillips said to Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. "Now it's just about building up, starting my bullpen progression, and trying to get as close to game ready as possible."
Although Phillips has progressed well and is not far behind schedule, he is expected to miss Opening Day. It appears a return in April is in store for the star reliever.
The Dodgers will not rush Phillips' return, especially since the reigning World Series champions added two All-Star relievers in Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott. The Dodgers made it a priority to bring in pitching reinforcements after an injury-riddled 2024.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers' recent history with pitching injuries may have propelled the L.A. front office to act with a sense of urgency this winter.
“I’m sure some of [our past injury problems] created some of the mindset this offseason,” Friedman said, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “Just to be as prepared as we possibly could be.
“We sat here in spring training last year and said, ‘Oh we’ve got so much pitching depth, we’re definitely not going to go to market in July for pitching. Fast forward to July and we’re in the market for pitching.”
Phillips is coming off a bit of a down year in 2024. After producing a 1.14 ERA across 64 appearances in 2022 and a 2.05 ERA across 62 appearances in 2023, he had a much higher mark, recording a 3.62 ERA over 61 appearances last year.
However, he was stellar in the postseason, making five scoreless appearances, punching out six across 6.2 innings pitched.
Phillips and Michael Kopech are expected to start the season on the injured list; however, the Dodgers have plenty of other relievers available, including Yates, Scott, Alex Vesia, Anthony Banda, Blake Treinen, and Ben Casparius.
Additionally, Tony Gonsolin or Dustin May could end up pitching in relief.
