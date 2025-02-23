Dave Roberts, Manny Machado Address Tense Dispute During Dodgers, Padres NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers face their biggest rivals on Sunday at Camelback Ranch, the San Diego Padres. Although Cactus League play isn't exactly a high stakes matchup, it'll be the first time the NL West squads meet for the first time since the National League Division Series.
Tensions ran high in the early days of October. The Dodgers had to face the hottest team in baseball, and L.A.'s tattered postseason reputation was on the line.
Meanwhile, the Padres were coming off a 93-win regular season and a lights out Wild Card Series. Although the Dodgers had escaped with a Game 1 win in the NLDS, the Padres punched right back the following matchup.
The 10-2 box score wasn't the only shocking thing from Game 2. In the first inning of the matchup, Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar robbed Mookie Betts of a game-tying solo home run. There was immediate confusion since Profar faced the seats and hopped up and down to troll fans. He did not show it was a catch, leading the TV broadcast to even post a celebratory graphic for Betts.
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. even mocked the crowd at Chavez Ravine by blowing kisses toward angry fans. The Dodger Stadium crowd was evidently irritated at the Padres' antics and some fans succumbed to throwing objects toward San Diego outfielders. The heinous action from fans caused a 10 minute delay in the game.
Then came the arguably the most controversial moment of the NLDS. Padres star Manny Machado threw a ball into the L.A. dugout, seemingly throwing it in the direction of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
Machado's decision first caught the attention of former Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty who began to exchange words with the third baseman during the game. But the remarks postgame were arguably the most memorable.
Roberts, Machado, Flaherty, and Padres manager Mike Shildt all commented on the incident.
Flash forward to Cactus League, and reporters are still bringing up the controversial NLDS incident. But it appears Roberts and Machado are leaving the moment in the past.
“You’re in an intense series,” Roberts said this week. “He’s going to do whatever he can to do to help his team win, and I’m going to do the same.
"I love him like a son, and that’ll never change, but we’re both competitors.”
Machado also appeared to put the incident behind him.
“The past is the past," Machado said last week. "I’m looking forward to going out there and competing again this year and trying to take them down. We’re ready. We’re going to go and compete and do our best to possibly bring a title to San Diego.”
