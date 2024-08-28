Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Returns From Injury, Immediately Demoted By NL East Contenders
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dylan Covey has been outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley by the Philadelphia Phillies. Covey was outrighted right after he returned from the injured list with a shoulder strain, via Ty Daubert.
The 33-year-old had missed the entirety of the season thus far after dealing with a shoulder strain. He was transferred to the 60-day IL in June, but began pitching rehab games in the minor leagues a month ago. With Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Covey has a 1.13 ERA and eight strikeouts through eight games.
Covey is in his second season with the Phillies after he was claimed off waivers by the team in May 2023. The reliever appeared in 28 games for the Phillies a season ago, going 1-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 27 strikeouts.
Prior to joining the Phillies, Covey began the 2023 season with the Dodgers. Covey signed with the Dodgers on a minor league contract in Jan. 2023. He primarily played for Triple-A Oklahoma City during his tenure with the Dodgers. With the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Covey appeared in seven games with six starts, putting up a 4.22 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched.
Covey made just one appearance in the major leagues for the Dodgers, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out three in four innings. He was designated for assignment the following day.
Covey, who was the Oakland Athletics' fourth-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft, spent three years in the Athletics' organization before he was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the Rule 5 Draft in Dec. 2016. He made the Opening Day roster and his major league debut the following spring, and appeared in 18 games with 12 starts as a rookie.
The right-hander played in 27 games with a career-high 21 starts the following season. He went 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA with 91 strikeouts and a 1.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He spent one more season with the White Sox before he was designated for assignment in Jan. 2020 and became a free agent.
After a brief tenure with the Tampa Bay Rays, Covey was traded to the Boston Red Sox. He appeared in eight games for the Red Sox.
In 2021, Covey went abroad and spent two seasons with the Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League. He signed with the Dodgers after his tenure with the Monkeys.