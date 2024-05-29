Ex-Dodgers Reliever Signs MiLB Deal With Division Rival
Former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Stephen Gonsalves agreed to a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, according to the transaction log on MLB.com.
The 29-year-old southpaw began this season in the Dodgers' farm system after being invited to camp as a non-roster invitee. He was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City and struggled to get through 18 innings of relief.
Gonsalves allowed 12 runs on 14 hits and an alarming 20 walks, forcing the Dodgers to assign him back to the Arizona Complex League. They ultimately released him on May 24.
The former fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Twins has spent most of his professional career since 2022 in the bullpen but has some starting experience. The Rockies assigned him to Triple-A Albuquerque expecting him to have a long-relief role.
Gonsalves owns a 4.23 earned run average in parts of seven Triple-A seasons with the Twins, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Dodgers organizations. Gonsalves doesn’t have much major league experience. He has only pitched in 10 MLB games, logging a 6.21 ERA through 29 innings.
The San Diego native made four career starts, all with the Twins in 2018, and is 2-2 with a 6.21 ERA overall.