Fellow Players Praise Dodgers' Mookie Betts in Anonymous Survey: 'He Can Do it All'
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts isn't just one of the top players in the game, but a player that many others across MLB would want to play with. The Athletic conducted an anonymous player survey and Betts was selected as the No. 1 player players want to play with "going solely off of vibes."
Betts received 12.6 percent of the votes in the poll, which had to come from players who are not friends with him or know him well. He received double the amount of votes as the second most-popular choice.
One National League outfielder explained why he chose Betts saying, “He’s a really good player and he’s figured out how to get the most out of himself."
It's not surprising to see many want to play with Betts. The 2018 American League MVP is a player who is not only great, but helps his team wherever he's needed. He moved from right field to second base, then to shortstop, in the middle of a future Hall of Fame career.
Even if hasn't mastered every role, like shortstop, Betts is still working on being his best for the team around him. This prompted another player to say about Betts, "he can do it all."
Another Dodger followed Betts in second on the vote: Shohei Ohtani, who received 6.3 percent of the votes. After Ohtani, Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, and Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber tied for third with 4.2 percent of the vote.
Several other Dodgers also received votes. Kiké Hernández earned 2.1 percent of the votes, while Tyler Glasnow, Freddie Freeman, Jason Heyward, and Miguel Rojas all received one vote.