Former Dodger, a 9-Time All-Star, Signs With American League Contender
Craig Kimbrel's 16th major league season will see the former Dodgers closer get another chance to pitch in the postseason, after all.
Kimbrel, who recorded 22 of his 440 career saves (fifth All-time) in a Los Angeles uniform, is signing a major league contract with the Houston Astros according to multiple reports Thursday.
Jeff Passan of ESPN was first to report the news on Twitter/X.
Kimbrel, 37, had a 3.86 ERA in 24 games with the Texas Rangers' Triple-A Round Rock affiliate before he was released from his minor league contract.
Now, Kimbrel figures to get a better chance than the one he was afforded by the Atlanta Braves, who designated him for assignment after he threw a scoreless inning in June in San Francisco. That was his only major league appearance in this, his 16th season since his 2010 debut.
The Astros lost closer Josh Hader to a shoulder injury after his most recent appearance on Aug. 8. Diagnosed with a left shoulder capsule sprain, the left-hander's season is in jeopardy.
More than a closer, the Astros simply need wins. They entered Thursday's game in Baltimore riding a streak of four consecutive losses, during which their lead over the second-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West has shrunk to 1.5 games.
The Astros' last save was converted by Bryan Abreu on Aug. 13, more than a week ago. Kimbrel might not step into the closer's role — at least right away — after his fastball averaged 92-93 mph for Triple-A Round Rock.
Still, he has closed at every previous stop in his lengthy career with the Braves (2010-14), San Diego Padres (2015), Boston Red Sox (2016-18), Chicago Cubs (2019-21), Chicago White Sox (2021), Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Philadelphia Phillies (2023) and Orioles (2024).
The Dodgers acquired Kimbrel in a 1-for-1 swap with the White Sox that sent outfielder A.J. Pollock to Chicago's South Side.
Kimbrel went 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA in his only season as a Dodger. Although he converted 22 saves, he also blew five save opportunities, and was not active during the team's four-game National League Division Series loss to the San Diego Padres.
The most memorable element of Kimbrel's time as a Dodger was his late-season adoption of "Let it Go," from the soundtrack to the animated movie "Frozen," as his entrance music.
Three years later, Kimbrel has a chance to choose his entrance music again. Considering the path he's traveled from his most recent big league appearance to his next, he might not be feeling picky.
