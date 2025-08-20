Former Dodgers Outfielder is Virtually Indistinguishable From His New Teammate
The Minnesota Twins took their team name literally when they acquired a 28-year-old outfielder from the Dodgers who looks just like one of their 31-year-infielders.
On Saturday, James Outman played his first game since the July 31 trade that sent him from Los Angeles to Minneapolis. When he arrived in the Twins' clubhouse, he could be forgiven for thinking he was looking in a mirror when he met new teammate Ryan Fitzgerald.
A photo posted to the Twins' Instagram account over the weekend truly belonged to the "twins."
If not for their jersey numbers — and Outman's eye black — fans might have a hard time telling the two apart. At least until they stand up.
Outman is listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. Fitzgerald is listed at 5-10 and 186 pounds.
As for the rest of them, the mulleted brown hair and goatees are on point.
Outman switched from number 33 with the Dodgers to number 43 with the Twins. That brought him even closer in spirit and sequence to Fitzgerald, who already owned number 53.
The dopplegänger problem is not new among former Dodgers. When infielder Charlie Culberson was traded to the Atlanta Braves in December 2017, he became the backup to shortstop Dansby Swanson.
The Braves were able to take advantage of the fact that opposing pitchers still thought Swanson was in the batter's box when Culberson subbed in.
Minnesota recalled Outman to replace outfielder Alan Roden, who sustained a season-ending left thumb sprain.
With the Dodgers, Outman struggled to hold a regular spot on their MLB roster, but Roden's injury may have opened the door for Outman to gain more MLB experience with the Twins.
The Dodgers drafted Outman in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft, and he made his debut with the Dodgers in 2022. He played a full season in 2023, becoming a fan favorite while posting a .790 OPS season with 23 homers.
In his first MLB game with the organization, Outman struck out in three of his four at-bats. But the following day, he hit a triple after Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez dropped the ball out of his glove at the wall.
The Dodgers got a mere four appearances from the pitcher they acquired for Outman, Brock Stewart, before he was placed on the injured list Aug. 12.
Fitzgerald, a journeyman, made his major league debut in May. He was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul by the Twins again on Aug. 1 — after playing in 708 minor league games from 2018-25.
