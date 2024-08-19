Former Dodger Finds New (Old) Home — With a Chance at a Record
It's official. The Boston Red Sox have reunited with former Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill for the eighth time.
If Hill pitches for Boston this season, it would be his fourth stint with the team.
The deal was first reported by Buster Olney of ESPN and Rob Bradford of WEEI.
According to Bradford, Hill took part in a showcase for three teams at Champion Physical Therapy and Performance in Waltham last Friday. He showcased roughly 100 pitches during his showcase.
The 44-year-old spent the 2023 season making 27 total starts between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Padres. He posted a 5.41 earned run average over 146.1 innings of work.
Hill hasn't stepped foot on a big league mound since Oct. 1 of last season with the San Diego Padres. He fielded offers during the offseason but opted to sit out the first five months of the 2024 campaign in order to coach his 12-year-old son, Brice, in Little League.
“Yeah, a lot. Pretty much everything,” said Hill, when asked how much getting to coach Brice played into his decision to stay home for now. “I've only seen Brice play four games over the last three years or whatever. Getting the opportunity, knowing that it was his last year of Little League, that’s something that you can't get back.”
Hill was confident he made the right decision as the Little League was in full-swing.
“We’ve had great moments we’ve been able to share,” said Hill. “On my side, too, understanding that 12 years old is 12 years old. I think that's extremely important to understand, from not just the aspect of the dad but the coaching side. Just the teachable moments that come up are extremely important. So watching him be able to play and get that opportunity, this is the reason why I stayed home.”
Now that the Little League season is almost over, Hill was ready to get back to work. He is expected to join Triple-A Worcester after his son finishes a baseball tournament in Cooperstown.
In parts of five seasons with the Red Sox, Hill has appeared in 70 games and started 30, compiling a 12–8 record and 3.31 ERA with 181 strikeouts in 185 innings.
Hill has pitched in parts of 19 major league seasons for 13 different teams. He has a career record of 90–73 with a 4.01 ERA, averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
If Hill throws even one pitch in a major league game, he'll become the oldest player to do so this decade.