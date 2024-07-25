Report: Dodgers Interested in Reunion With Veteran
Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill is attempting to come back with a major league team at midseason, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are among two teams with interest according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.
Hill, 44, pitched for the Dodgers from 2016-19, going 30-16 with a 3.16 ERA in 69 games (68 starts).
Hill is 90-73 with a 4.01 ERA in a career that began in 2005 with the Chicago Cubs. Hill has played for 13 teams since, including three separate stints with the Boston Red Sox organization.
Hill finished the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres, going 1-4 with an 8.23 ERA in 10 games (five starts) following a midseason trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In lieu of signing with a team for the 2024 season prior to spring training, Hill opted to train on his own at home while attending his son's Little League games. He told reporters throughout this season, including Ian Browne of MLB.com, that he was still committed to a midseason comeback, noting that he turned down some offseason offers.
The Dodgers reinstated Tyler Glasnow from his injured list stint in advance of Wednesday's start against the Giants. Clayton Kershaw will start Thursday. The rotation behind those two is remarkably young, now that James Paxton has been designated for assignment.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller are all candidates to return to the rotation at some point in August or September, but their return timelines are unclear.
Against this backdrop, the Dodgers could be interested in Hill as a temporary starter who could move into a relief role, as he did with the Padres last season.
The Dodgers have been connected to top-of-the-rotation starters in advance of next Tuesday's trade deadline. Hill represents more of a marginal upgrade, but could provide versatility to a Dodger staff that needs veteran help in multiple areas.