Former Dodgers All-Star Could Suddenly Retire as 2025 Season Nears
A former All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers is contemplating retirement after reportedly rejecting a contract offer from the Atlanta Braves.
According to Francys Romero, Yasmani Grandal "declined the offer about a month ago" and "is hoping for other opportunities in the near future, but if those don’t materialize, he may be considering retirement."
During his time with the Dodgers from 2015 to 2018, Grandal made his first All-Star appearance and played a key role in helping the team secure four division titles and two National League pennants.
Los Angeles has a rich history of strong catchers, and Grandal fit right in.
Over his four seasons with the Dodgers, he posted a .238/.337/.453 slash line with an OPS of .790. He added 89 home runs and 245 RBIs during that stretch, with his .247 batting average in 2017 still marking his highest season-ending average.
In the postseason, Grandal appeared in 32 games for the Dodgers, hitting two home runs, driving in six RBIs, and tallying eight hits.
If this truly is the end of Grandal's MLB career, he’ll leave behind a solid 13-year run with two All-Star selections in 2015 and 2019, 194 home runs, 592 RBIs, a career slash line of .236/.345/.424, and an OPS of .769.
Currently ranked No. 18 all-time in home runs by catchers, Grandal is just 23 homers shy of breaking into the top 15, with Benito Santiago holding the No. 15 spot at 217 career home runs.
Grandal is coming off a solid season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he played 72 games and slashed .228/.304/.400 with a .704 OPS and a 95 wRC+.
The veteran's plans for this season remain uncertain, as he's been a free agent for quite some time. He may be waiting for a bigger injury to open up more opportunities, potentially opening up a path to start and make the postseason as he nears the end of his playing career.
A 13-year MLB veteran, Grandal has appeared in 1,307 games since debuting in 2012. He’s played for the Padres, Dodgers, Brewers, White Sox, and Pirates. Last season, the Pirates signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.
