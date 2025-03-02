Former Dodgers All-Star Discussing Deal With Yankees: Report
In January, it was reported former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star J.D. Martinez was still looking to play next season. The latest update surrounding Martinez stated his camp has had some contact with the New York Yankees, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.
Martinez signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the New York Mets ahead of the 2024 season. His impact was evident with the Queens organization; however, his numbers dramatically dipped in August and he ended the season batting just .166. By the time the Mets reached the NL Championship Series to face the Dodgers, Martinez lost his job as the team's designated hitter.
Martinez spent the 2023 campaign in Los Angeles. He was named an All-Star that season after joining the Dodgers on a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason.
In 113 games, the 36-year-old slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 runs batted in. Martinez had quite the offensive resurgence with the Dodgers. His 33 homers was the most he’d hit in a season since he recorded 36 in 2019.
The Dodgers likely would have brought Martinez back if Shohei Ohtani hadn't signed, but the designated hitter found a home with the Mets during their amazing 2024 campaign.
From 2014 to 2019, only Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout and Yankees superstar Aaron Judge beat Martinez’s 151 wRC+ as he slashed an incredible .307/.373/.581 with 207 homers in 816 games. His best days are likely behind him, but he was all the Dodgers could ask for and more when he played with the team just two seasons ago.
Now, as a free agent, Martinez can go from Queens to the Bronx if the Yankees sign him this spring. The uncertainty of Giancarlo Stanton's injury could propel the Yankees to ink a deal with Martinez.
