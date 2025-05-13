Former Dodgers All-Star Participating in New Home Run Derby Event
Adrián González will join two other former Dodgers — Manny Ramirez and Andruw Jones — in the 2025 edition of Home Run Derby X.
The event takes place across seven cities this summer, culminating with "Finals Weekend" on Sept. 19 and 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"MLB Home Run Derby X is coming to you this summer," Gonzalez wrote on his Instagram account Friday, "and I can’t wait to be part of it! Don’t miss out!"
The three-on-three Derby features former MLB hitters paired with women's baseball and softball stars. Four such teams will take part in each of the six events, to be held at various locations from July to September.
The first of the six summer events will be held at Georgia Tech's Russ Chandler Stadium on July 13, during MLB’s All-Star Week events.
The exact lineups and rivalry matchups will be announced soon. Besides the three former Dodgers, the list of confirmed participants include: Rick Ankiel, Jake Arrieta, Lorenzo Cain, Michael Cuddyer, Ian Desmond, Jonny Gomes, Alex Gordon, Ryan Howard, Daniel Murphy, Nick Swisher, Adam Wainwright, Ryan Zimmerman, and Ben Zobrist.
The team that wins each of the first six events automatically gains entry to the two-day winner-take-all Salt Lake City final. A "wild card" team will also participate in the final along with "a special Salt Lake City Bees team" taking part in hopes of taking the and the $200,000 prize.
The Bees are the Triple-A affiliate of the Angels.
The full list of participating cities was announced Friday by MLB:
July 26: Dell Diamond, home of the Triple-A Round Rock Express (Round Rock, TX)
Aug. 9: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, home of the Durham Bulls (Durham, N.C.)
Aug. 23: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, home of the Oklahoma City Comets (Oklahoma City, OK)
Aug. 30: Principal Park, home of the Iowa Cubs (Des Moines, Iowa)
Sept. 13: To Be Announced
Sept. 19-20: Ballpark at America First Square, Salt Lake City, Utah
Unlike other derbies, Home Run Derby X features bonus points for defense, special hot streak baseballs, and target hits.
Defense was among González's best traits over six seasons as the Dodgers' primary first baseman (2012-17). He collected MVP votes after each of his first three seasons in Los Angeles, when González averaged 26 home runs, 102 RBIs, and a .281/.342/.474 slash line.
González, 43, played his final season in 2018 with the New York Mets.
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.