Former Dodgers All-Star Signing With Red Sox in Surprise Move
The Boston Red Sox signed catcher Yasmani Grandal to a minor-league contract, per MLB insider Robert Murray.
The former All-Star played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2015-2018. Grandal earned his first All-Star selection with the Dodgers.
In four seasons with the Dodgers, Grandal slashed 238/.337/.453 with 89 home runs, 245 runs batted in, and an OPS of .790. The veteran catcher helped the Dodgers win four division titles and two National League pennants.
However, Grandal is not the same catcher he once was and it's likely why his free agency process resulted in a minor league deal. Earlier in the offseason, it was reported the veteran backstop received an offer from the Atlanta Braves, but Grandal turned it down.
There were also reports that Grandal was considering retirement after a prolific 13-year Major League career. Throughout the offseason, the veteran had been linked to another NL West team, the San Diego Padres.
Grandal made his MLB debut with San Diego, and given their depth at catcher, a reunion made a lot of sense for both parties. Nonetheless, he'll hope to return to the big leagues with the Red Sox, who currently have Carlos Narvaez and Blake Sabol as the team's catchers.
The 36-year-old spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, hitting .228 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs in 72 games.
Grandal has spent time with the Padres, Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, and Pirates.
