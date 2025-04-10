Former Dodgers All-Star Linked to NL West Rival in Potential Free Agent Move
J.D. Martinez is hoping to continue his Major League career in 2025, but he has yet to find a team to sign with during a lengthy free agency process.
As a full-time designated hitter, Martinez has not been able to ink a deal with a club. Most teams have already filled that position, and the former All-Star's downward 2024 season may be a reason why no organization has jumped to sign Martinez.
Last year, Martinez slashed 235/.320/.406 with 16 homers and 69 RBIs in 120 games for the New York Mets. However, by the time the Mets reached the postseason, he had lost his job to Jesse Winker. Martinez ended the season hitting just .166.
Just a few seasons ago, Martinez slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 runs batted in with the Dodgers. The 2023 season marked the most home runs he'd hit in a season since the 36 he recorded in 2019.
Martinez was a stellar DH for the Dodgers, and the team likely would have held on to him had they not signed Shohei Ohtani.
Now, Martinez is still searching for his next team and there are a few clubs that make a good fit for the veteran.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller believes the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, and Minnesota Twins are feasible options for the 38-year-old.
"Come on, the Mariners couldn't use him with Rowdy Tellez and Mitch Garver among their DH rotation? Or the Padres, who have soon-to-be 41-year-old Yuli Gurriel as the right-handed half of their DH platoon?" Miller writes.
"The Twins are going to try to win the AL Central with a revolving door of designated hitters, starting four different ones within their first five games?"
It's surprising to see Martinez still looking for a new home, but one of these teams would make a ton of sense for the veteran All-Star.
