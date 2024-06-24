Former Dodgers Catcher Designated For Assignment by NL Central Squad
The Cincinnati Red called up former Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Wynns from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Two days later, he was designated for assignment.
In a corresponding move, the Reds called up infielder Livan Soto.
Wynns took the place on the roster of outfielder Jacob Hurtubise, who was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. The club also designated outfielder Conner Capel for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Wynns.
Before debuting for the Reds, the catcher had spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles, the San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers, and the Colorado Rockies. In his 653 plate appearances, he slashed .226/.273/.324 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 35 walks, and 147 strikeouts.
The San Diego native appeared in five games with the Dodgers last season. He had two hits in 11 at-bats.
Wynns was thought to be the Reds' third catching option behind Tyler Stephenson and Luke Maile but he didn't appear in any games for the Reds before he was DFA'd.
He spent all of 2024 in Louisville before the call-up, playing in just 30 games and hitting .252/.310/.408 for the Bats. He has the option to become a free agent if he clears waivers.
Wynns was selected in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Orioles.