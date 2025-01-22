Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Would Welcome Return to LA in Free Agency
There isn't much more the Los Angeles Dodgers need to do when it comes to adding to the roster this offseason once the signings of Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates are completed.
But that doesn't stop free agents from wanting to join the 2025 World Series favorites.
From his home in Los Angeles, former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen revealed in an interview with TMZ Sports that he would welcome an opportunity to finish his career with his old club.
Jansen was asked about the possibility of returning to the Dodgers in free agency.
“You never know,” Jansen said. “I’m a free agent, so we’ll see where it goes.”
He was later asked if he would accept an offer from the Dodgers if they reached out to him.
“I’m ready to play, man,” Jansen said. “I’m ready to play, wherever it is.”
Towards the end of the interview, Jansen was asked if for his thoughts on the Dodgers offseason and if it was unfair.
“It’s not unfair,” Jansen said. “They want to compete. They want to win the World Series — they want to win another one — and it’s good for them.”
Jansen started his professional baseball career with the Dodgers in 2004 as a catcher. The organization later converted him into a pitcher, and he quickly established himself as the team’s full-time closer after debuting in the big leagues.
Jansen's time with the Dodgers came to an end in 2021 when he signed with the Atlanta Braves as a free agent. After the 2022 season, he moved up the coast to Boston where he played with the Red Sox for two seasons.
At 37 years old, Jansen is once again a free agent and remains committed to extending his playing career.
In the 2024 season, he posted a 3.29 ERA with 62 strikeouts and recorded 27 saves over 54.2 innings. Jansen earned an All-Star selection in 2023, marking his first appearance since being named to three consecutive All-Star teams with the Dodgers from 2016 to 2018.
It's hard to see the Dodgers making a move to bring Jansen back especially after the reported signings of Scott and Yates. There just simply isn't room for him on the roster or in the bullpen.
Over his 12 seasons with the Dodgers, Jansen racked up 350 saves, the most in franchise history. With a 2.37 ERA, he played a key role on many successful teams, including the 2020 World Series championship squad.