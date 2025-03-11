Former Dodgers Outfielder Attempting Comeback Has MLB-Leading 6 Home Runs This Spring
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson last played in Major League Baseball in 2023, but he joined the Boston Red Sox last month in the hopes of making a return.
Thus far, he's made quite the impression.
More news: Dodgers' Major Offseason Acquisition Could Miss Opening Series in Japan
Thompson currently leads the league with six home runs in 24 at-bats this spring. He's slashing .375/.531/1.208 with an unbelievable 1.739 OPS, and has added 13 runs batted in, two doubles, and seven walks to seven strikeouts. He also has three stolen bases.
Thompson joined the Red Sox as a bit of an afterthought, but is suddenly making a serious case to be on an MLB roster this year, whether with Boston or another team.
Thompon signed with the Red Sox on a minor league deal, and should get a major league offer from someone after the spring he's enjoyed.
Thompson was originally selected in the second round of the 2009 draft by the Chicago White Sox. He debuted in 2015, and then was traded to the Dodgers ahead of the 2016 season.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Suffers Injury, Officially Out of Opening Day Rotation
Thompson spent two years with the Dodgers in his first stint with the team, before bouncing around the league with the Oakland Athletics, White Sox, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres.
Then, Thompson re-joined the Dodgers midway through the 2022 season, and was there for part of 2023 before winding up back with Chicago to close out the season.
Thompson's best full season came with the Dodgers in 2022, when he appeared in 74 games, slashing .268/.364/.537 with 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, and an OPS of .901.
Overall, across his seven-year career, Thompson is a .212 hitter with 45 home runs, 126 RBIs, and an OPS of .711.
He should get an opportunity to add to those numbers after the impressive spring he's put together thus far.
More news: Former Dodgers All-Star Rejected Contract Offer From NL Rival to Remain Free Agent
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.