Former Dodgers Outfielder's Horse Wins Belmont Stakes After Low Odds
Co-owned by World Series champion and former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jayson Werth, Dornoch won the Belmont Stakes five weeks after a 10th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.
Dornoch's victory in the Triple Crown finale was a major upset considering the odds of 17-1. Dornoch paid $37.40 to win, $17.60 to place and $8.10 to show.
"I would put it right up there with winning on the biggest stage. Horse racing is the most underrated sport in the world, bar none," Werth said after the race. "It's the biggest game: You get the Derby, the Preakness, the Belmont. We just won the Belmont. This is as good as it gets in horse racing. It's as good as it gets in sports."
It's the sixth consecutive year a different horse won each of the three Triple Crown races. Sierra Leone, the Derby runner-up who went off as the favorite, was third and Honor Marie fourth.
Although the was no Triple Crown on the line, the race was still historical because the race was run at Saratoga for the first time in the venue's 161-year history. It returns next year while Belmont Park undergoes a massive $455 million reconstruction with the plan for the Triple Crown to return to the New York track in 2026.