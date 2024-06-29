Former Dodgers Pitcher Joins NL West Rival
Right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt announced his return to San Diego, via Instagram on Friday. Crismatt, who was released from a minor league deal with the Rangers organization on Tuesday, signed a minor league deal with the Padres, reported Annie Heilbrunn from the San Diego-Union Tribune on Twitter.
Across five MLB seasons, Crismatt has been on the rosters of four different teams, including the Padres from 2021-23. During his tenure with the Padres, he pitched 159.2 innings across his 2 ½ season stint, posting a combined 3.83 ERA with a 21.1% strikeout rate and 7.7% walk rate. Following his time with the Padres, he made appearances on both the Diamondbacks’ and Dodgers’ rosters.
Although Crismatt spent the majority of his time in the minor league, he did pitch seven innings for the Dodgers, who signed him to a minor league deal on December 12. He went 1-1 and posted a 2.57 ERA with six strikeouts and zero walks before being designated for assignment and passed through waivers. In four games with the Dodgers’ Triple-A team, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Crismatt had a 5.68 ERA, issuing 15 strikeouts and no walks.
After opting for free agency on May 17, Crismatt signed another minor league contract with the Texas Rangers five days later, joining the Round Rock Express Triple-A team for about a month. Throughout his eight appearances on the mound for Round Rock Express, he earned a 7.36 ERA, striking out 10 batters and walking four.
Now, he is set to join one of the Padres Triple-A teams, but his history in San Diego suggests that he will likely find himself on the Major League stage soon.