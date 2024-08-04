Former Dodgers Pitcher Released by MLB’s Worst Team
Corey Knebel's return to the major leagues hit another obstacle when he was released by the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
According to MLB.com's transactions page, Knebel elected free agency, which implies that the former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander exercised an opt-out clause in the minor league contract he signed last winter.
Knebel hasn't seen a big league mound in almost two years after suffering a capsule tear in his pitching shoulder. The injury forced him to miss the entire 2023 sason and began his rehab assignment in June.
He agreed to a minor league contract with the White Sox with a non-roster invite to spring training. At the time, he was hopeful about pitching for the White Sox this season even though he knew he wouldn't be ready for Opening Day.
“Yeah, I mean, the surgery, it’s whatever. I guess there’s timetables on it. You can never really go off of it,” Knebel told MLB.com in early March. “Just take it day by day and don’t try to do too much [or] overdo it. Obviously, sometimes it will work out. Sometimes, it won’t. I’m just trying not to get ahead of myself.
“Everything has been going well. Obviously, I haven’t thrown any live BPs, no games yet. It’s just bullpens. Trying not to have any kind of setbacks. Trying to get right and probably not going to be for Opening Day. But go from there.”
HIs shoulder was just the latest in a long line of injuries.
Knebel missed all of 2019 due to Tommy John surgery, and a lat strain limited him to 25.2 innings as a member of the Dodgers in 2021.
His rehab started with Chicago's rookie league affiliate before being promoted to the White Sox's High-A affiliate, the Winston-Salem Dash. He moved through the ranks until eventually ending up with Triple-A Charlotte, where he threw 5.1 innings of shutout baseball with eight strikeouts over six appearances.
Chicago activated Knebel from the IL in July and he finished with a 5.91 ERA over 10.2 total innings. Five of the seven earned runs he allowed were in one rough outing at High-A ball.
Despite being perfect with a 0.00 earned run average, the Chicago White Sox seem to be heading in a younger direction.
The veteran last pitched in the majors in 2022, when he had a 3.43 ERA in 44.2 innings out of the Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen.
His track record should outweigh his disappointment. Knebel has more than 306.2 innings over parts of eight seasons in the big leagues and has a 3.26 ERA, highlighted by his 2017 All-Star season as the Brewers’ closer.