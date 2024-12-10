Former Dodgers Pitcher Who Infamously Struggled in Playoffs Wants to Keep Pitching
Former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn isn't done pitching. But after a season that saw him limited to 117.1 innings, he was ready for a change.
The Dodgers acquired Lynn at the trade deadline from the Chicago White Sox in 2023. He went 7-2 in 11 starts with a 4.36 earned run average but gave up a league-high 44 home runs between the two teams.
While it's getting late in the right-hander's career, an adjustment to his training regimen has him feeling like he is in the best shape of his life.
“The older you get, you learn new things,” Lynn said in a phone interview with The Athletic. “When you look at your knees and lower body, with my age and the way my body’s built, I was going to have to lose a little bit of weight. That was the No. 1 priority, right out of the gate.”
Lynn has dropped 20 pounds and his 6-foot-5 frame is now down to 260.
Lynn dealt with right knee inflammation last season, landing on the injured list twice and making just two starts after July 30. He described the injury as “something that was unexpected, came out of nowhere.”
However, during his time on the injured list, he reached out to several former teammates who pitched into their late 30s and early 40s. The group included John Lackey, Chris Carpenter, Adam Wainwright and CC Sabathia.
“I kind of came to the conclusion that I wasn’t done,” Lynn said. “And if I’m not done, I’ve got to change some stuff up, just to make sure I can do the things I need to do and give myself the best chance to stay healthy for as long as I want to do it.
“I think I’ve revamped every five or six years. Here’s another revamp to maybe get ready for my last act here going into my late 30s.”
Lynn has pitched for six teams over parts of the last seven seasons. As a free agent, he is an attractive option for teams across the league.
“To be honest, I was surprised by the number of teams that have called,” Lynn said. “It’s been a wide variety of teams looking to contend and teams looking to have veteran presence.
“I’ve got no problem helping young kids and doing the things I need to do, to pass things along in this game. I enjoy that. But I also want the chance to play for a World Series. I’m going to have to weigh all options and see what is not only best for me, but also how things work with my family.”