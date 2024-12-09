Teoscar Hernandez to Dodgers Not As Likely As It Was Before Juan Soto Signed: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a flurry of moves in the last 24 hours. After signing Blake Snell in late November, the Dodgers remained aggressive as the Winter Meetings kicked off in Dallas.
In a wave of deals, the Dodgers signed Michael Conforto on a one-year, $17 million deal. The Dodgers also orchestrated a reunion with their top reliever in 2024, Blake Treinen. The right-hander will return to Los Angeles on a two-year, $22 million pact.
The Dodgers also did not land star outfielder Juan Soto, as he signed the largest deal in sports history with the New York Mets.
The acquisition of Conforto, a left-handed hitter and outfielder, begs the question: Will the Dodgers bring back Teoscar Hernández?
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez shared some insight on the Dodgers' looming decision following the Conforto and Soto deals.
"The Dodgers' acquisition of Michael Conforto, who agreed to terms on a one-year, $17 million deal on Sunday night, doesn't take them out of the running for Teoscar Hernandez, sources said. But it could complicate matters," Gonzalez wrote. "... A Hernandez/Dodgers reunion that not long ago seemed inevitable is no longer as much of a sure thing."
According to the latest reports, the Dodgers are still in on Hernández. However, the signing of Soto means the teams that lost out on the star will be agressive in pursuing Hernández.
On Sunday, Dodgers Nation's Noah Camras and Doug McKain reported that the team was close to signing Hernández, but added that the deal hadn't been closed because of the Dodgers.
"However, the hold-up is on the Dodgers’ end — not from Hernández’s camp," Camras wrote. "Hernández has made it clear all along his desire is to re-sign with the Dodgers. As of Sunday, the two sides are close, but the Dodgers are not yet ready to finalize it. There’s no current timetable for a deal to be consummated."
Not long after, the Dodgers added Conforto to their 2025 roster. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are now expected to be the teams most interested in Hernández since both organization's lost out on Soto.
Hernández had an amazing season with the Dodgers, slashing .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 runs batted in. He made his second career All-Star Game, became the first Dodger ever to win the Home Run Derby, and played a pivotal role in the Dodgers’ journey to the World Series.