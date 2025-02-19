Former Dodgers Pitcher Yu Darvish Talks About Padres Signing Yuli Gurriel After Astros Incident
In order for the San Diego Padres to sign Yuli Gurriel, they needed permission from Yu Darvish.
Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller reportedly first reached out to Darvish about Gurriel in December, marking one of at least three conversations between them. He wanted to ensure that Darvish had no issues with the potential addition of Gurriel.
Darvish addressed the team's signing of Gurriel. The truth is, he doesn't care about the past.
More news: Padres Sign Longtime Dodgers Nemesis in Surprise Move
“I don’t care,” Darvish said he told Preller. “If he signs. I don’t want you guys to think too much about it. I just want it to be like nothing happened before.”
The history between the two ballplayers dates back to the 2017 World Series when Darvish was pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gurriel hit a home run off the right-hander in Game 3 and was shown making a racial gesture on camera back in the dugout. He was seen pulling back his eyes with his fingers and saying the word "Chinito," which translates to "little Chinese boy" in Spanish.
The result was a five-game suspension to begin the 2018 season. Gurriel apologized after Game 3 in 2017 and both players have moved on.
“No one is perfect,” Darvish said in 2017. “That includes both you and I. What he (did) today isn’t right, but I believe we should put our effort into learning rather than to accuse him. If we can take something from this, this is a giant step for mankind. Since we are living in such a wonderful world, let’s stay positive and move forward instead of focusing on anger. I’m counting on everyone’s big love.”
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Darvish said Tuesday he had not ever spoken to Gurriel about the incident and that doing so would not be a big deal.
More news: Former Dodgers Pitcher Signs With NL West Rival
“I didn’t care,” Darvish said. “That is how guys joke in the clubhouse.”
Gurriel, who will turn 41 in June, spent the majority of last season with the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate. After being traded to the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 31, he posted a .241/.338/.296 line in 65 plate appearances in September and also started six postseason games at first base.
The Padres are hoping he will provide some depth off the bench to play some first base and as a designated hitter.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.