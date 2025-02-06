Former Dodgers Promising Outfielder Predicted to Join Hated Astros in Free Agency
Former outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alex Verdugo, has yet to find his next team in free agency. Verdugo played for the defending champions from 2017 to 2019, but was dealt to the Boston Red Sox in the 2020 trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers.
Verdugo was once a fan favorite in L.A., but Dodgers fans quickly felt different about the outfielder after he made some interesting remarks following the 2020 World Series.
"A 60-game season, it's still hard to judge to this day," Verdugo said. "Like yeah, it's a World Series, right? Yeah, they got a ring. But they didn't play any games at their home field. They didn't. There weren't any fans there. It was 60 games. Anyone could ball out for 60 games. That extra 102 is a big difference. They won it, it's a true one, for what we call it. But I still call it as I see it, it's still a 60-gamer."
More news: Cy Young Winner Wants to Mentor Young Dodgers Pitcher This Year
And thus, it was fitting Verdugo was the final out of World Series Game 5 this year, giving the Dodgers their first full-season title since 1988.
Verdugo slashed .233/.291/.356 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs in 2024. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller believes the outfielder will land with the Houston Astros this offseason.
"After initially playing well, Verdugo had a .585 OPS over his final 95 regular-season games played," Miller wrote. "He still started in left field for each of the Yankees' 14 postseason games, and he hit a home run in Game 2 of the World Series. Goodness knows the Astros could use a corner outfielder."
More news: Dodgers Fan Favorite Free Agent Predicted to Leave LA, Sign With Angels
Verdugo is projected to sign a two-year, $26 million deal this offseason, according to The Athletic. MLB insider Jim Bowden heaped high praise for Verdugo.
"Alex Verdugo is well-liked and respected by his teammates, brings high energy to the clubhouse, plays with an edge and is a solid defender in left field," Bowden wrote. "His power is pretty consistent as he has provided between 11 and 13 home runs in the last five full seasons. He plays every day, never complains and is the definition of an average major-league player."
Verdugo is coming off a performance where his offensive numbers took a dip. However, his consistency and work ethic could land him a considerable offer, and if Miller is correct, from Houston.
More news: Dodgers' $74 Million Star Reveals Why He Decided to Have Deferrals In His Contract