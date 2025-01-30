Former Dodgers Reliever Signs $7.75 Million Deal With AL Contender
In a huge offseason for pitching, especially relief pitching, another major deal has been struck.
The Detroit Tigers have signed Tommy Kahnle to a one-year, $7.75 million deal pending a physical per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Kahnle, who made 13 brief regular-season appearances in one season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has spent most of his MLB career as a member of the New York Yankees.
Starting his career with the Colorado Rockies in 2014, Kahnle then made his way to the Chicago White Sox for a season and a half before being acquired by the New York Yankees.
More news: How Much Will Dodgers Pay Dave Roberts in Contract Extension? Former GM Guesses
Spending the back half of 2017 with the Yankees, the next three full seasons were spent in the Bronx. An injury riddled 2020 caused Kahnle to undergo Tommy John surgery that August.
Recovering from Tommy John, Kahnle signed a deal to become a Dodger. In that brief 2022 season, Kahnle also made three postseason showings for L.A. that were forgettable at best.
In those appearances he had four strikeouts and three earned runs in two innings.
Making his way back to the Yankees in 2023, Kahnle returned to his dominant form. This past season saw him notch his lowest ERA (2.11) of his career through 50 games. In that time he dominated batters with 46 strikeouts to only 19 walks in his 42.2 innings.
More news: Dodgers Sign 2-Time All-Star Reliever as Dominant Offseason Continues
The postseason is where Kahnle shined once again with an ERA of 2.08 in nine appearances. He was a centerpiece in New York's bullpen making it all the way to the Fall Classic with the team before falling to the Dodgers in five games.
The Tigers can certainly benefit from an arm like Kahnle as he joins a pitching roster that includes the reigning Cy Young award winner in Tarik Skubal.
It is evident that the Tigers want to lock themselves in as one of the premier pitching talents of MLB. Detroit went 86-76 in 2024, making it to the ALDS and losing to the Cleveland Guardians.
As for Kahnle, now 35 years old, he looks to continue upon his recent pitching dominance in his career staying in the American League.
More news: Dodgers Will Probably Fall Short of Major MLB Record in 2025, Says Insider