Former Dodgers Star Pitcher Signs With AL East Team on One-Year Deal
The Toronto Blue Jays and former Los Angeles Dodgers starter Max Scherzer have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $15.5 million contract, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com Thursday.
The team has yet to confirm the deal.
Scherzer was dealt to the Dodgers at the 2021 trade deadline. He went 7-0 in 11 starts with an earned run average of 1.98. He signed with the New York Mets as a free agent following the season.
Injuries have plagued the future of Hall of Famer over the past year. He began the 2024 season on the injured list after undergoing back surgery in the offseason. While he recovered from that procedure, he dealt with a series of setbacks, including a nerve issue in his hand, shoulder fatigue, and a hamstring strain.
These injuries restricted him to only nine starts and 43 .1 innings for the year, but the Blue Jays still found him worth the gamble for a season.
Scherzer also continues to move up the all-time list for strikeouts. He currently sits at 3,407 strikeouts, just nine behind Justin Verlander for 10th on the all-time list and 102 away from Walter Johnson in ninth. Among active pitchers, he is one of three — alongside Verlander and Clayton Kershaw — with over 200 career wins (216).
Consider last season an outlier because Scherzer has proven to be durable and dependable throughout his career. From 2009 to 2023, he consistently made at least 27 starts and pitched a minimum of 145.1 innings in every full season. Between 2013 and 2018, he reached the 200-inning mark for six consecutive years.
Simply put, 2024 was the first time in his career that he missed a significant portion of the season.
As he heads into his age-40 season, Scherzer brings a level of experience and success that few pitchers can rival. He is aiming for his third World Series title after winning championships with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Texas Rangers in 2023.
Beyond his regular-season achievements, Scherzer has built an impressive postseason resume. Over 10 playoff appearances, he has logged 143 innings with 171 strikeouts. He has reached the World Series three times — 2012, 2019, and 2023 — posting a 3.26 ERA on baseball’s biggest stage.
Across 17 Major League seasons, Scherzer has earned eight All-Star selections and three Cy Young Awards while tallying 216 wins, 2,878 innings, and 3,407 strikeouts. His career has included stints with the Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Nationals, Dodgers, and Mets.