Former Dodgers Star Trolls Ex-Teammate Max Scherzer In Hilarious Way
Two former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates who were involved in the same blockbuster trade had a little fun with each other Sunday at spring training.
Trea Turner, who spent one-and-a-half seasons with the Dodgers before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency, took the first at-bat of the game against Max Scherzer.
Turner and Scherzer were teammates on the Washington Nationals, and were both sent to the Dodgers at the 2021 trade deadline in a league-altering move.
Turner and Scherzer were teammates from 2015-21, and finally parted ways in 2022 when Scherzer signed with the New York Mets. Now, Scherzer is with the Toronto Blue Jays, and has been outspoken about his disdain for the ABS challenge system.
“We’re humans,” Scherzer said last week. “Can we just be judged by humans?”
Turner saw that as a perfect opportunity to mess with his former longtime teammate.
As Turner stepped up to the plate for the first at-bat of the game, he had a plan in place — and he executed it to perfection.
As Scherzer threw a fastball that was clearly a strike on the first pitch of the game, Turner immediately tapped his head, signaling he wanted to challenge it.
“Were you trolling Max?” Turner was asked after the game.
“Yes, of course I was,” he replied.
Turner said he decided to do it while he was stretching before the game as a bet from teammate Bryson Stott.
"Nobody believed that I was going to do it," Turner said. "So I said, ‘Why not? I don’t care.’”
He added: “I was hoping the pitch would be right down the middle.”
Scherzer spoke about the incident, too.
“Oh, they’re just messing with me,” Scherzer said. “There was a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes there. I mean, I can’t take these (games) that seriously. These are practice games, and I’m going against good friends of mine. So we’ve got too many good stories together. Trea, obviously one of my favorite teammates of all time, from playing with him in D.C. So we’ll have a good laugh about this one.”
