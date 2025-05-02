Former Dodgers Star Walker Buehler Has Concerning Injury With Red Sox
Talent has never been Walker Buehler's problem.
Whether it be with the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Boston Red Sox, the talented right-handed pitcher out of Vanderbilt has demonstrated the ability to be a top-flight starter in Major League Baseball.
Sabotaging Buehler's ability to sustain it over long stretches has been the constant presence of injuries to his throwing arm. On Thursday, the injury-bug reared its ugly head once more. Buehler is said to be suffering from a right shoulder issue.
While the Red Sox don't appear overly worried about it, one can never be too careful — particularly given Buehler is a pitcher, and also due to the injury history he brought with him from the West Coast to the East Coast.
Buehler has actually been quite good thus far for Alex Cora's team. He's compiled a 4-1 record with a 4.28 ERA in six starts. The advanced analytics indicate that Buehler has been fantastic at limiting hard-hit contact. He's also had very good command thus far in the season.
There was a time when Buehler was pumping in 100 mile-per-hour fastballs with regularity. Having come back from multiple arm surgeries, Buehler is now prioritizing movement and the ability to command the baseball rather than just throwing the ball as hard as he could.
The Dodgers saw this last year during the World Series run where he closed out the decisive game in New York versus the Yankees. He mixed up his pitches immensely well, and pitched backwards off the breaking ball rather than leading with a heater.
Courtesy of Baseball Savant, Buehler has been very unpredictable with his plan of attack in 2025. He's used seven different pitches — and none more than 25 percent of the time. Buehler relies mostly on a cutter, four-seam fastball, and a sinker, with periodical usage of a sweeper, knuckle-curve, changeup, and a slider.
Those who support the Dodgers know how hard Buehler worked to get back to where he is today. Last year's magical run forever endeared him to the fan base. Here's to hoping his shoulder injury is minor and not serious in nature.
