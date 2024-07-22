Former Dodgers Third Baseman Expected To Be Moved at Trade Deadline: Report
A beloved former member of the Los Angeles Dodgers is reportedly going to be moved by the July 30 trade deadline.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Toronto Blue Jays "are expected to trade pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, catcher Danny Jansen and DH Justin Turner."
Turner left Los Angeles after the 2022 season signing with the Boston Red Sox but he has rarely played defensively of late, serving primarily as the designated hitter for Boston and Toronto.
This season has been unlike any other for Turner, a two-time All-Star in Los Angeles. Through 80 games, Turner was batting .231 with a .680 OPS. His numbers were terrible in May, slashing just .111/.210/.139 but he has turned a minor corner in June batting .333/.465/.449.
Turner signed a one-year deal worth $13 million, which includes $1.5 million in roster and performance bonuses. He would get $125,000 each for 500, 525, 550, and 575 plate appearances, and $250,000 apiece for 600, 625 and 650. He also would get $150,000 for 120 days on the active roster and $100,000 for 150.
The 39-year-old hit .276 with 23 homers, 96 RBIs, and an .800 OPS last season for the Boston Red Sox. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Dodgers, winning a World Series in 2020.