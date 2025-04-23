Former Dodgers Top Prospect Promoted By Yankees to Make MLB Debut
Former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jorbit Vivas is hoping to make his MLB debut with the New York Yankees.
The Yankees announced the roster move on Monday, which also included the placement of outfielder Trent Grisham on the paternity list. Vivas will likely return to the minor leagues once Grisham is ready to return.
More news: Dodgers Pitcher Among Most Impressive Rookies in MLB, And It's Not Roki Sasaki
New York has a road series against the Cleveland Guardians before returning home for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
In the first two games of the series, Vivas has not started or made an apperance. However, he could make an appearance on Wednesday.
Vivas was ranked as the Dodgers’ No. 9 prospect in 2022, ahead of current Los Angeles pitchers Gavin Stone and Michael Grove. The Dodgers signed the Venezuelan second baseman to a minor league contract in July 2017.
Splitting time between Single-A and High-A, Vivas slashed .312/.396/.496 and hit a career-high 14 home runs and 87 RBIs in 2021. That season was the strongest of his career when he played in at least 100 games.
Vivas earned two postseason All-Star selections in 2021 and 2022 with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and Great Lake Loons, respectively. The Dodgers also invited Vivas to spring training twice in 2022 and 2023.
By August 2023, the Dodgers promoted Vivas to Triple-A, where he slashed .225/.339/.294 and logged one home run and nine RBIs in 26 games. Los Angeles recalled Vivas multiple times throughout his time with the organization but he never made an MLB appearance.
After five seasons in their farm system, the Dodgers traded Vivas alongside left-handed pitcher Victor González to the Yankees for shortstop Trey Sweeney in December 2023.
Vivas played eight games before he was promoted to the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate. In his first season with New York, Vivas slashed .225/.347/.366 in 93 Triple-A appearances.
Vivas is off to a strong start this season, as he has a .925 OPS with two home runs and 14 RBIs with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He is also gaining experience at both second base and third base, making 10 and 11 appearances in the respective positions.
Vivas is only 24 years old, so he is still has a lot of development ahead of him before he will be a regular on the Yankees’ roster. For now, though, he's just hoping to make his MLB debut.
More news: Dodgers Manager Reveals Whether or Not Tyler Glasnow Will Miss Time for LA
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.