Dodgers Pitcher Among Most Impressive Rookies in MLB, And It's Not Roki Sasaki
Roki Sasaki was the most anticipated rookie entering the 2025 season.
The Japanese-born pitcher was expected to be the clear 2025 National League Rookie of the Year. However, Sasaki is off to a slow start this this season, and may not even be the best rookie on his team thus far.
“When you look at all the preseason rankings of the top prospects in Major League Baseball, number one was Roki Sasaki, it wasn't even close,” MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger said. “No matter what publication you were looking at, what media site it was, the ‘Sensation from Japan.'”
Sasaki’s early season performances prompted Amsinger to shine a light on other standout rookies this season, ranking his top nine most impressive rookies.
“He's not exactly dominating," Amsinger said of Sasaki, "so I started looking into it."
Although Sasaki has not fully lived up to his potential with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team has another rookie pitcher on the rise.
“Jack Dreyer, number eight,” Amsinger said. “We're talking about the best rookies right now in baseball.”
The Dodgers signed Dreyer as an undrafted free agent in 2021 before the left-handed relief pitcher made his MLB debut on March 19.
Dreyer has gone 2-0 while logging a 0.66 ERA, two holds, and 17 strikeouts through 10 appearances this season. The 26-year-old has only allowed three hits and two runs across 13.2 innings.
After signing with the Dodgers, Dreyer quickly worked his way up the minor league system. He only made nine appearances in Double-A last season before earning a promotion to Triple-A, where he posted a 2.95 ERA through 37 appearances.
The southpaw had a strong spring, accruing a 2.57 ERA and allowing just four hits and two runs across seven innings.
Dreyer pitched three seasons with Iowa University before he was signed by the Dodgers. He missed his final season in 2021 while recovering from Tommy John surgery and sustained a shoulder injury that limited him to 7.1 innings in 2019.
Dreyer's performance so far this season suggests he will keep a regular spot in the bullpen and be a valuable pitcher for Los Angeles going forward.
