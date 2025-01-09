Former Dodgers Utility Man Signs With NL Squad
The Washington Nationals signed former Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Amed Rosario to a one-year contract, the club announced on Wednesday.
The deal is worth $2 million, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Rosario spent parts of two seasons with the Dodgers, appearing in 53 games. The veteran played multiple positions defensively and batted .257 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs, and 20 runs batted in.
Rosario played for three teams during the 2024 season: The Rays, Dodgers, and Reds. He posted a .280/.306/.380 slash line with three home runs, 32 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases across 103 games.
Despite having no prior experience at third base in his first seven MLB seasons, he made 15 appearances at the position last year. His defensive versatility was on full display, as he also logged time at second base (27 games), right field (26 games), and shortstop (14 games).
Once a highly-regarded prospect with the Mets, Rosario spent four seasons in New York before being traded to Cleveland in January 2021 as part of the deal for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco.
He enjoyed a career-best season with the Guardians in 2022, hitting .283 with 11 home runs, 71 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and a 4.2 WAR (per Baseball-Reference). However, his production has dipped over the last two years, accumulating just 0.4 WAR in 245 games.
Rosario, 29, was a steady presence in Cleveland from 2021-22, starting regularly at shortstop for the Guardians. Over that span, he posted a solid .282/.316/.406 slash line (106 wRC+) with strong base running, though his defense at shortstop was inconsistent.
In 2023, Rosario struggled through a lengthy slump and was ultimately designated for assignment before being traded to the Dodgers, where he served as a utility player for the remainder of the season. He then signed a $1.5 million contract with the Rays in 2024, taking on a similar multi-position role.
Rosario was traded back to the Dodgers midseason, but his second stint in L.A. was short-lived as he was designated for assignment and subsequently claimed by the Reds.
To make room for Rosario on Washington’s 40-man roster, right-handerJoan Adon was designated for assignment.