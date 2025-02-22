Former Dodgers World Series Champion Pitcher Joins AL West Club
The Athletics signed reliever Dylan Floro to a minor league deal Thursday. The contract includes an invite to spring training.
Floro already had a locker set up for him in the Athletics' clubhouse before the deal was reported. The right-hander spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, from 2018-2020. Floro split the 2018 campaign between the Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers.
Floro was most effective for L.A. in 2020, where he went 3-0 and produced a 2.59 ERA. During the shortened season, Floro was actually left off the Wild Card Series roster, but joined the Dodgers for the NLDS.
Floro made six postseason relief appearances for the Dodgers in 2020, including three in the World Series. The right-hander's 1.48 walks per nine innings pitched ranked seventh among NL relievers.
However, since Floro's strong 2020 season with the Dodgers, he has struggled mightily as of late. The Dodgers sent Floro in a trade package to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Kyle Hurt and Alex Vesia, who is now a key piece of the L.A. bullpen.
Floro most recently spent time with another NL West squad, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The veteran reliever had a bad stretch with the Snakes, where he produced a 9.37 ERA in 16.1 innings.
The Diamondbacks designated Floro for assignment in September.
“It wasn’t a good year for me, I know that,” Floro said. “I had some bad luck, people said, but at the end of the day, I’m the one pitching. I just got to figure out a way to get it done. I know coming back this year, I’m feeling good. I’ve done a couple changes. I’ve been working on some different things, executing pitches a little bit better with two strikes. There’s little things that I can change to hopefully go into next year and it’ll help me out.”
With the Athletics, Floro has a chance to turn things around and replicate his strong performance from 2020.
