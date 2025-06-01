Former Dodgers World Series Champion Reliever Released by MLB's Worst Team
The Colorado Rockies released left-handed relief pitcher Scott Alexander from their roster on Sunday, per MLB Trade Rumors
The decision was no surprise, as the Rockies designated the struggling southpaw for assignment three days prior on May 23.
In a corresponding move, Colorado recalled right-handed starting pitcher Tanner Gordon from the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes.
The Rockies seem to be prioritizing youth in their pitching staff, especially in the bullpen. Seven of the nine relievers in Colorado’s bullpen were born in 1995 or later.
Alexander will turn 36 years old in July.
Colorado signed Alexander to a one-year, $2 million contract in February. Since then, he has logged a career-worst 6.06 ERA and thrown just six strikeouts in 16.1 innings.
By releasing Alexander, the Rockies are sending him immediately into the free agent market, which could improve his chances of signing with another team.
As a result of releasing him, Colorado will owe Alexander the remainder of his contract.
If he signs with another team, that total will be subtracted from the prorated league minimum other MLB teams would be required to pay Alexander for the time he spends on their team this season.
Alexander has made his way around the league throughout his career, making appearances with five different teams.
In addition to the Rockies, Alexander has played for the Athletics, San Francisco Giants, Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers acquired Alexander through a three-team trade deal in January 2018. The deal involved the Royals and Chicago White Sox and landed Los Angeles Alexander, second baseman Jake Peter and right-handed pitcher Joakim Soria.
In his first season with the Dodgers in 2018, Alexander recorded a career-high 73 appearances, where he accrued a 3.68 ERA.
Alexander spent four seasons with Los Angeles, including the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship season.
He elected free agency after the 2021 season before signing with the Giants a few months into the 2022 season.
That year, Alexander logged a career-best 1.04 ERA through 17.1 innings.
However, Alexander has struggled to perform at the same level this season, ultimately resulting in the Rockies’ decision to release him.
