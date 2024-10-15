Gavin Lux Injury: Will Dodgers Infielder Play in Game 3?
The Los Angeles Dodgers weren't planning on second baseman Gavin Lux playing on Monday because of the matchup against New York Mets left-hander Sean Manaea — but is his status in doubt for Game 3 on Wednesday?
Manager Dave Roberts mentioned that Lux could be utilized as a pinch hitter off the bench, but he won't be playing defense.
However, the team is optimistic that a day off on Tuesday will help him regain full strength before Wednesday's Game 3.
After the 7-3 loss, Roberts updated reporters on Lux's status.
"He was not healthy enough to start, to run, to play defense," Roberts said. "I had him ready for that DS spot in the eighth if I thought it was leverage enough for him to hit. Once they scored the extra run in the top half of the ninth, I just felt that I'm not going to risk putting Gavin in a little bit more harm's way. And so I thought Pages was the best option in that moment."
The exact moment that caused Lux to exit Game 1 early was on a sacrifice bunt. He felt something on his way out of the box.
“Just kind of coming out of the box on the bunt. Going down the line, my right hip flexor, just kind of tweaked it and didn’t feel great,” Lux explained after the Dodgers’ 9-0 Game 1 win against the New York Mets. “But I wanted to stay in the game. I was fine to stay in the game. It was a precautionary thing and with a lefty going tomorrow, had a little extra time to get it recovered up.”
Lux said he didn't have any issues with hip flexor before the game and he didn't plan on getting any tests done.
“Just wear and tear, I guess. I’ll be fine. I wanted to stay in the game, but I think it was the right thing to do with trying to get a little extra recovery. I’ll be fine,” he said.
If Lux isn't available for Game 3, don't be surprised if Kiké Hernández is back at second base and Kevin Kiermaier is out in center field.
With center field options down to Chris Taylor, Andy Pages and Kiermaier, the most trustworthy defensive player is Kiermaier who can also get a bunt down when asked.