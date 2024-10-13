Gavin Lux Probably Won't Be in Dodgers Game 2 Lineup For Specific Reason
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Gavin Lux probably won't start in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday. Lux will avoid going up against New York Mets left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea, via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.
Lux will be in the lineup for Game 1 of the NLCS, which takes place Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Lux will take the eighth spot in the lineup on Sunday.
The Mets have announced their starting pitchers for the first two games of the series. Kodai Senga will start Game 1 of the series while Manaea will get the start in Game 2.
The rationale for sitting Lux in Game 2 is the 26-year-old has not hit as well when going up against left-handers. Lux, who bats lefty, has had just 46 at-bats against left-handers this season, compared to 393 at-bats against right-handers this season. Against left-handers in 2024, Lux has slashed .152/.220/.174 with seven hits, seven runs, no home runs, and two RBIs. He has hit .256 against right-handers this season.
The Dodgers have previously faced Manaea earlier this season on April 19, and Lux did not play in that game. Manaea allowed four hits and two earned runs over five innings that start.
Overall this season, Lux has hit .251 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs. Manaea has gone 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts on the year. Through the first round of the postseason, Lux has appeared in all five games for the Dodgers, slashing .278/.300/.444 with five hits, three runs, one home run, and three RBIs.
Manaea has started two games in the postseason so far, allowing nine hits, three earned runs, and striking out 10 over 12 innings pitched.
The Dodgers will also be without Miguel Rojas and Alex Vesia but for the entirety of the NLCS. Rojas and Vesia were left off the Dodgers' NLCS roster, while Brett Honeywell and Kevin Kiermaier were added to the roster. Rojas was left off as the Dodgers did not want him to re-aggravate his injury, and Vesia was also not included because of injury. The Dodgers are hopeful both will be back if the team advances to the World Series, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.