How Are Walker Buehler, Gavin Lux, More Former Dodgers Doing in Spring Training?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an offseason unlike any other.
Completely retooling a team coming off of its' eighth World Series trophy showed that L.A. is not complacent with just one ring. Despite all the deals made and acquisitions brought in, not every single piece was able to return to the Dodgers.
Parting ways with any player who has been a part of a championship run is tough, but some of the subtractions from the 2024 roster have been with the organization for years.
Home grown talent, Los Angeles natives, and veterans given a second chance in L.A. helped get the Dodgers through October, but have all begun the next chapters of their careers on other clubs.
One player in particular who has worked his way up through the farm and into a Dodgers uniform was Gavin Lux. He was a first-round draft pick back in 2016 and debuted toward the end of the 2019 season.
After being traded to the Cincinnati Reds this offseason, Lux is enjoying a solid spring training. He has two hits, three RBIs, and a stolen base across 12 Cactus League at-bats so far.
World Series hero Walker Buehler had been with the Dodgers since being drafted by L.A. in 2015. His lasting image with Los Angeles will be throwing the final strike of the 2024 World Series after an unprecedented move to come on in relief and get the save.
After inking a one year, $21 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, Buehler struck out four across two shutout innings in his spring debut.
Making his way to Los Angeles by way of the trade deadline, right-hander Jack Flaherty was instrumental since the midseason trade that brought him to the Dodgers rotation. The L.A. native signed a two-year, $35 million deal to return to the Detroit Tigers for another stint.
In two spring training innings, he has struck out two and has an ERA of 4.50.
Although these players will definitely be missed, fans should be excited about the current roster starting their quest to become baseball's first repeat champions in a quarter-century.
