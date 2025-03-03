Dodgers World Series Winning Reliever Signs With Mexican League Team
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dinelson Lamet is heading to Mexico, according to a Spanish-language article on MiLB.com.
Lamet will be playing for the Águila de Veracruz for the 2025 season.
Lamet last pitched in the majors during the 2024 season, making three appearances for the eventual World Series champions. He signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers in February and was added to the roster shortly after Opening Day.
More news: NFL Draft Prospect Calls Out Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Says Two-Way Football is Harder
Over 4.1 innings, he allowed two runs before being designated for assignment and outrighted. In June, he opted out of his deal with the Dodgers and later joined the Kansas City Royals on a minor league contract to finish the season.
Lamet struggled during his stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City, posting a 4.82 ERA over nine outings, including eight starts. He struck out 40 batters but allowed a .284 opponents' batting average and carried a 1.74 WHIP.
The 32-year-old right-hander started 18 of his 19 appearances in Triple-A last season between Oklahoma City and Omaha, struggling with nearly a 5.00 ERA. He posted a modest 19.5 percent strikeout rate but struggled with command, walking 13.5 percent of batters faced.
Lamet began his MLB career with the San Diego Padres, pitching for them from 2017 to 2022. At the 2022 trade deadline, he was dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the blockbuster trade that sent star closer Josh Hader to San Diego.
However, the Brewers placed Lamet on waivers, leading to a stint with the Colorado Rockies to finish out the 2022 season. In 2023, he joined the Boston Red Sox before signing with the Dodgers in 2024.
Lamet showed promise as a potential rising star in San Diego early in his career. He made his MLB debut in 2017 at age 24, posting a solid 28.7 percent strikeout rate and a 4.57 ERA across 21 starts.
More news: Dodgers Star Thinks Padres Win 2024 World Series If They Beat LA in NLDS
However, his progress was halted when he missed the entire 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Lamet returned in 2019 with improved numbers, lowering his ERA to 4.07 while increasing his strikeout rate to 33.5 percent and reducing his walks to 9.6 percent.
By 2020, the right-hander appeared to be reaching his full potential. In 12 starts during the shortened season, he dominated with a 2.09 ERA, a career-high 34.8 percent strikeout rate, and a solid 7.5 percent walk rate. His impressive performance earned him a fourth-place finish in NL Cy Young voting.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.