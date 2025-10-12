How Did the Dodgers Fare Against NLCS Opponent Brewers in Regular Season?
The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the NLCS after beating the Philadelphia Phillies in four games.
They'll face the Milwaukee Brewers, who had the best record in baseball during the 2025 regular season. The Brewers won all six of their games against the Dodgers during the regular season, with both series coming within two weeks of each other.
The Dodgers couldn't get the offense going in the opening series away from home, scoring just four runs over three games while the Brewers scored 15. Despite the disparity in runs, they narrowly lost the final two games of the series after losing the first game 9-1.
The second series against the Brewers was much closer, though the Dodgers couldn't quite get the job done. The Brewers shut the Dodgers out in the first game of the series, 2-0, and went on to win the final two games of the series 8-7 and 6-5.
While the Brewers handily dispatched the Dodgers in the regular season, the postseason is a different beast.
The Dodgers have already shown they can overcome their regular season shortcomings, having beaten the Phillies in the NLDS. The Phillies won four of their six games against the Dodgers during the regular season.
Additionally, the Dodgers have looked much better in the postseason than in the last couple of months of the regular season, as they have patched up their issues in the bullpen.
The Dodgers should match up well against the Brewers in the NLCS, as they have had a few days extra rest following their NLDS triumph. They won't have homefield advantage in the NLCS, however that didn't prove to be an issue with the Phillies, against whom they won both of their games on the road.
With their several days of rest, the Dodgers could send out a number of starters against the Brewers for the opening game, but the most likely option to start Game 1 is Blake Snell. Snell has made two starts this postseason, allowing just two runs through 13 innings of work.
He was especially impressive against the Phillies, allowing just one hit through six innings during his start in Game 2.
The Dodgers will be on the road for Game 1, and will look to take a win from Milwaukee for the first time this season. The opening game of the NLCS begins Monday at 5:08 p.m. PT.
