Japanese Free Agent Tatsuya Imai Linked to Dodgers Rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a slow start to the offseason. They have yet to make any additions to their roster as they will soon get set to become the first team to three-peat in a quarter-century.

However, with December now upon us, the Dodgers are expected to make a move in order to remain at the top of the baseball world. Los Angeles is among the favorites to acquire some of the top talents in the game today via free agency or trade, but that is certainly not the case with Japanese right-handed ace Tatsuya Imai.

Imai has not minced any words on possibly joining the Dodgers this winter, saying he would rather beat the champs than join them.

“Of course, I’d enjoy playing alongside Ohtani, Yamamoto, and Sasaki,” Imai said, “but winning against a team like that and becoming a world champion would be the most valuable thing in my life. If anything, I’d rather take them down.”

The Dodgers seem like long shots to add Imai, but not their National League counterparts, the Philadelphia Phillies. According to Jon Heyman, Imai is a potential option for the Phils.

“I do think Imai is a potential for them,” Heyman said on B/R Walkoff.

- They’re willing to talk about Marsh & maybe Bohm in trades

- Tatsuya Imai is a potential option

- They’re trying to re-sign Schwarber & Realmuto

The 27-year-old ace is expected to garner a ton of money this winter. According to MLB Trade Rumors, Imai could secure a contract as lucrative as $150 million over six years.

Other media outlets have his contract ranging from $114 to $190 million, depending on the number of years.

Imai is an undersized right-handed pitcher who's explosive and mobile on the mound.

The Phillies' potential landing of Imai would be a major win, as their starting pitching is certainly an under-the-radar need. Philadelphia still has Zach Wheeler on the mend as he recovers from thoracic outlet surgery, and their left-handed ace Ranger Suárez could be on his way via free agency.

Philadelphia has a lot to address this offseason, and starting pitching is certainly one of them.

