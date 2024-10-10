Is Freddie Freeman Playing for Dodgers in Game 5 vs Padres?
Freddie Freeman knew Wednesday morning he wasn’t going to play in Game 4 against the Padres.
He sat down for breakfast with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, and both agreed that he needed to rest, even though the team was on the brink of elimination.
Still, Roberts decided to put Freeman’s name in the lineup for a bit of “gamesmanship,” as Freeman put it. However, less than two hours before the game, Freeman was officially scratched.
Despite his absence, the Dodgers dominated the Padres, 8-0, at Petco Park, forcing a Game 5 back at Dodger Stadium.
Freeman is dealing with an ankle injury that he’s managing day by day. His status for Friday's game is to be determined.
“Like I said, it's day-to-day,” Freeman said after the win. “Just happy we got a Game 5.”
He explained that he rested his ankle the entire day without attempting to run on it.
His Thursday plan? Head to the field, get treatment, and see how it feels.
The injury would typically sideline him for at least a month during the regular season, but there’s no time for that now. Along with the ankle injury, a bone bruise in his foot and constant aching in his side have made it difficult for Freeman to keep going. Injections and treatments have barely gotten him through the series, with only one nine-inning appearance under his belt. It’s a grind every time he steps onto the field, requiring hours of preparation.
“What he’s been doing,” Max Muncy said, “has been gladiator-style.”
So, Muncy said, “Every single guy in here went up to Freddie and said, ‘Hey, we got you. Don’t worry.'”
The Dodgers delivered on that promise, stepping up without both Freeman and shortstop Miguel Rojas. Eight relievers combined to shut out the Padres, while the lower half of the Dodgers' lineup finally broke out of their slump.
“When you get into the postseason, it’s a street fight,” Roberts said. “It’s about people, players, and your desire has got to be more than your opponent. And for me to see our guys go through what they’ve been through and respond the way they have really makes me excited about Game 5.”
Game 5 is set for 5:08 p.m. PT on Friday at Dodger Stadium.