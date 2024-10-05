Is Freddie Freeman Playing for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 1?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially announced their 26-man roster heading into the National League Divisional Series against the San Diego Padres.
One of the most surprising additions was first baseman Freddie Freeman. This wasn't because of his skill, but because he had recently suffered an injury.
Recently, Freeman sprained his right ankle, saying it was the most significant injury he has ever had to play through. He went on to say that these kind of injuries usually take about 4-6 weeks to recover. However, Freeman wasn't going to let that stop him.
“They told me this is a four- to six-week [injured list] stint, and I’m going to try to do this in a week and play,” Freeman said, per Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times.
“There are certain plays, like slowing down and stuff … I can’t thank [physical therapist] Bernard Li [enough], our whole training staff, for getting me to be able to do this. I’ve never sprained an ankle, and they say your first ankle sprain is the worst.”
Fortunately, it looks like things have turned in Freeman's favor with the sprain.
“The swelling has come down a lot, so I feel good," Freeman updated. "Good enough. I’m sure you’ll be watching me, the slowing down part of running is going to be [tough]. But overall, today I felt much better than I have the last couple of days.”
Now, Freeman has been placed on the 26-man roster. That being said, there are still questions regarding whether he'll be able to play in Game 1 against the Padres, or even the NLDS series at all.
Earlier, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed confident that Freeman would play, saying that he is "expecting" him to be in the lineup for Game 1, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. When asked about what they would do if Freeman wasn't in the lineup, Roberts replied, "Don't even want to let my mind go there."
The Dodgers have officially announced their lineup for tonight's game, and Freddie Freeman will be playing in this game. Roberts said prior to the game that his confidence level with Freeman became lower as the game got closer. But in the end, Freeman is active.
Overall, this seems like a massive win for Los Angeles, who will need all the help they can get to come out on top against San Diego.
